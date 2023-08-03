Morgan Whittaker (left) and Bali Mumba became the first players ever to cost Plymouth Argyle a fee of £1m

Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker say their decisions to return to Plymouth Argyle were easy ones.

Both were signed for club-record deals of more than £1m after successful loan spells last season.

They helped Argyle win the League One title and return to the Championship for the first time in 13 years.

"Where we're both appreciated and loved, you feel that and I think that makes our decision easier for us when it comes to us signing," Mumba said.

The 21-year-old was named League One's Young Player of the Year and was also named in the EFL's League One Team of the Season after an impressive campaign that saw him score six goals in 41 league appearances.

Mumba's move from Norwich City came soon after Argyle broke their transfer record when making Whittaker their first-ever £1m player.

"I went back with good intentions to play and get an opportunity," Mumba told BBC Radio Devon of his return to Carrow Road at the end of last season.

"But going back it was difficult for me, things didn't quite seem right, I wasn't exactly the same player as I was, that's what I thought.

"For me it's a thing in football, as in life, where you're comfortable and where you're happy, that's where you play your best football.

"This season's a massive season for me and the rest of the lads, so coming to a place where I'm loved and appreciated and I feel comfortable, I felt like this was the place I belong and the right decision to come because I feel like that's where you get the best out of me."

Returning to Argyle 'the only thing I wanted to do' - Whittaker

Morgan Whittaker was top of Plymouth's goal and assist charts before being recalled in early January

For Whittaker his return to Argyle was one he had wanted since the early part of 2023.

Having been recalled by Swansea City in January the 22-year-old was the subject of a number of bids from Scottish giants Rangers, but the two clubs could not agree a suitable deal.

It meant Whittaker, who had been a key figure at Argyle before his departure, had a frustrating second half of the season as he scored just one goal in 15 Championship appearances - 13 of which came as a substitute.

"As soon as it became an option that I could come back it was the first thing that I wanted to do and the only thing I wanted to do," Whittaker told BBC Radio Devon.

"People just think you go back and you're happy, but I think everyone knew how happy I was here, and I knew going back to Swansea I wouldn't play as much as I wanted to, and I think that was evident from only starting two games.

"The possibility of me coming back in the summer was the main thing I wanted to do because I thought it was unfinished business.

"I'm loved here, and one thing is when you come to a football club and the fans are on your side it's massive, and once you're happy off the pitch it shows on the pitch."