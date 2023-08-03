Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Max Mata has played seven games for New Zealand's 'All Whites' national side

Shrewsbury Town have signed New Zealand striker Max Mata from League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers on a three-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old, who has seven senior All Whites caps, has scored 11 goals in 23 games for Sligo this season.

Mata started his career in his native New Zealand but also played in Switzerland, Estonia, and America before moving to Ireland.

Boss Matt Taylor said they "fought off" a host of clubs to sign Mata.

"He has exceptional footballing intelligence, scores a variation of goals and is hungry to fulfil his potential," Taylor told the club website. external-link

"I'm excited for the fans to see him in a Shrewsbury Town shirt. He is of course very talented but more importantly, he's the right type of person to fit within the group."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.