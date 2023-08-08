Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Tino Livramento has won five caps for England Under-21s

Newcastle United have signed Southampton defender Tino Livramento in a deal worth up to £40m.

The deal is worth an initial £32m and the 20-year-old Englishman has signed a five-year contract.

Livramento, who joined Southampton from Chelsea for £5m in 2021, is Newcastle's third summer signing.

"Tino is a very talented young player with an exciting future ahead of him so we are delighted to sign him," said manager Eddie Howe.

"At 20, he already has lots of attributes that I admire, but he also has the potential and drive to really grow with this team.

"I'm looking forward to working with him and to seeing him develop in a Newcastle shirt."

"The way the manager plays football is really attractive and I feel like it suits me as a player," said Livramento.

"With how well the team did last season, the trajectory that we're on now, I'm just looking forward to being a part of that.

"To be able to learn from Kieran Trippier is another big thing for me. Hopefully he teaches me how to become a better player and a better full-back."

Livramento made only two Southampton appearances last season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April 2022.

He came on as a substitute in their final two Premier League games against Brighton and Liverpool.

Livramento played 32 matches in 2021-22, including 28 in the Premier League.

Newcastle, who finished fourth in the table last season, have signed Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali and England winger Harvey Barnes this summer.

They host Aston Villa on Saturday in their first game of the season.

Analysis

BBC Sport's Harry de Cosmo

The signing of Livramento makes a lot of sense for Newcastle in many ways. He is young, versatile, technical and quick, exactly the kind of player Howe wants to build around at St James' Park.Where the thinking is perhaps a little more difficult to follow is in terms of his position. Trippier is unlikely to be usurped at right-back, and Newcastle have been keen to add an attacking left-back to add balance this summer.But Trippier is 32 and will be unable to play every game, with Champions League football to contend with this season.

Livramento's availability, potential and ability to slot in for Trippier before eventually taking over from him made the deal an opportunity that could not be missed.