Tino Livramento: Newcastle sign Southampton defender in £40m deal

Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Tino Livramento in action for Southampton
Tino Livramento has won five caps for England Under-21s

Newcastle United have signed Southampton defender Tino Livramento in a deal worth up to £40m.

The deal is worth an initial £32m and the 20-year-old Englishman has signed a five-year contract.

Livramento, who joined Southampton from Chelsea for £5m in 2021, is Newcastle's third summer signing.

"Tino is a very talented young player with an exciting future ahead of him so we are delighted to sign him," said manager Eddie Howe.

"At 20, he already has lots of attributes that I admire, but he also has the potential and drive to really grow with this team.

"I'm looking forward to working with him and to seeing him develop in a Newcastle shirt."

"The way the manager plays football is really attractive and I feel like it suits me as a player," said Livramento.

"With how well the team did last season, the trajectory that we're on now, I'm just looking forward to being a part of that.

"To be able to learn from Kieran Trippier is another big thing for me. Hopefully he teaches me how to become a better player and a better full-back."

Livramento made only two Southampton appearances last season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April 2022.

He came on as a substitute in their final two Premier League games against Brighton and Liverpool.

Livramento played 32 matches in 2021-22, including 28 in the Premier League.

Newcastle, who finished fourth in the table last season, have signed Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali and England winger Harvey Barnes this summer.

They host Aston Villa on Saturday in their first game of the season.

Analysis

BBC Sport's Harry de Cosmo

The signing of Livramento makes a lot of sense for Newcastle in many ways. He is young, versatile, technical and quick, exactly the kind of player Howe wants to build around at St James' Park.Where the thinking is perhaps a little more difficult to follow is in terms of his position. Trippier is unlikely to be usurped at right-back, and Newcastle have been keen to add an attacking left-back to add balance this summer.But Trippier is 32 and will be unable to play every game, with Champions League football to contend with this season.

Livramento's availability, potential and ability to slot in for Trippier before eventually taking over from him made the deal an opportunity that could not be missed.

Comments

Join the conversation

104 comments

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 11:11

    To all you Newcastle fans. You have got yourself one hell of a player here.
    Wishing Tino and you Geordies all the best for the season.
    From a Saints fan.

  • Comment posted by Saint J, today at 11:00

    Gutted to lose Tino.
    If he fully recovers from his injury then he’ll have a great career ahead of him.
    Good luck to him and Geordies trust me that’s a good buy. Quality player.

  • Comment posted by minimoo, today at 10:55

    Southampton are up for doubling their parachute payment at this rate.

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 11:07

    It’s huge money for a player who could be injury - prone.
    Once the ACL is injured, it’s always weak and never the same again.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 11:30

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      You’re not wrong but Trippier’s got a good few seasons left in him yet. He’ll be used sparingly whilst he gets back up to full strength.

  • Comment posted by displayName, today at 10:55

    Pay £5m, make £35m profit. Not bad

    • Reply posted by elGringo, today at 10:58

      elGringo replied:
      You're forgetting the Chelsea sell-on percentage...

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 11:06

    If it was my money, I’d want to see him playing more than two games after a serious season long injury.

    • Reply posted by WIthrespect, today at 11:24

      WIthrespect replied:
      i agree however he will be worth a lot more than £40 million if he stays fit.

      My son played in the same team as him on occasion at Saints and he is quality and a wonderful lad with a great attitude.

  • Comment posted by zxe2pzea, today at 11:12

    Another good signing by the toon. Bound to attract some salty comments on here of course. Howay the lads

    • Reply posted by korvintage64, today at 11:16

      korvintage64 replied:
      You’ve no way of knowing if he’ll be a good signing. Been out a season with a serious injury, club style of play may not suit him, etc, etc.

  • Comment posted by VeniVidiVici, today at 10:58

    Another quality signing. The squad is starting to look like it has some decent depth now. HTL

  • Comment posted by RWJ, today at 11:08

    A good signing, welcome to Newcastle Tino, I would just like to say I was sorry we lost Barry Sweeney at the weekend RIP Barry.

    • Reply posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 11:18

      Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC replied:
      He will be reunited with Liam.
      Both were huge NUFC fans.
      I hope a minute’s applause occurs in Barry’s honour before the Villa game. He deserves it.

  • Comment posted by dreamboat, today at 11:15

    Eddie doesn't do bad signings. Watch him flourish under the guidance of our coaching staff. HWTL.

  • Comment posted by Trentatre, today at 10:58

    Another sign Chelsea struggle to see the value in their own young players (yet pay over the odds for the young players in other teams). They're lucky to have Colwill back.

    • Reply posted by hc624reh, today at 11:09

      hc624reh replied:
      didn't want to sign an extension at Chelsea so had to be sold, plus the clause in sale means Chelsea get 50% of any profit in sell on so for this they now get nearly 20 million

  • Comment posted by makessensetome, today at 10:54

    £32 million for potential. Football has lost its soul.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 10:57

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      go watch the egg chasing then

  • Comment posted by Head juror, today at 11:07

    Overpriced

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 11:10

      Mate replied:
      Most of them are, my team paid well over the odds for Dec Rice!

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 10:54

    If he can play on the left, as well as he does in the right, he's the perfect signing to set us up for a great season this year. Another bit of good business from Eddie and his team.

    • Reply posted by Llion, today at 11:08

      Llion replied:
      Proof will be in pudding,
      Dare i say Howe will be under pressure by Christmas having spent close to £400m and top 4 out of reach........

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 10:59

    Southampton are doing some seriously good transfer business since being relegated

    • Reply posted by korvintage64, today at 11:06

      korvintage64 replied:
      They’ll be the wealthiest club in the third tier.

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 10:59

    Good work Southampton, might not be 'successful' at football but the business model for buying and selling players seems to work.

    How to make £30million + in 2 years
    Lavia next

    • Reply posted by Robert Robinson, today at 11:05

      Robert Robinson replied:
      A fair chunk of that £40m is heading to Chelsea

  • Comment posted by Peacehaven over35s, today at 11:11

    Why does it feel like the BBC have already announced every signing 3 times before it become breaking news?

  • Comment posted by BishBashBosh, today at 11:06

    I am a little lost on this transfer - hope he's a star but feels like a big chunk of budget when other areas of the team need to be strengthened, esp first choice LB and right-sided CB to challenge Schar.
    BUT, I do trust in this recruitment team. HWTL!

  • Comment posted by DarthVegan77, today at 11:07

    Trippier, Krafth, Manquillo, Ashby and now Livramento. Do we really need 5 right backs? Surely at least 2 will have to be moved on.

    • Reply posted by Nin, today at 11:14

      Nin replied:
      Ashby has been loaned out, Krath is injured and Manquillo seems to be leaving.

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 11:22

    Yet more Chelsea academy talent let go for nothing and now worth loads

    • Reply posted by sickbeggar, today at 11:26

      sickbeggar replied:
      daft comment. we got nearly 20m for an injury prone kid

