Last updated on .From the section Football

Supporters should expect more stoppage time in the EFL this season, with officials told to add the exact time for certain events

New laws introduced for the 2023-24 season will cause "chaos", according to QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth.

The English Football League will use a more "accurate" way to calculate added-on time during matches.

Meanwhile, injured players who leave the field for treatment will have to wait at least 30 seconds before being allowed back onto the pitch.

"People who have probably never played the game have made some of these rules," Ainsworth told BBC Sport.

"I've really challenged some of them.

"We were the kings of time management at Wycombe. God knows what they will put on, but let's suck it and see.

"I think that there will be some in-season reviews on some of these rules. I really do, because I can't see them working."

Football's law makers - the International Football Association Board (Ifab) - announced its wish to "create fairer conditions for both teams in terms of the amount of time available in a match" at the start of the year.

Those guidelines have formed the basis for the EFL's initiative to add the exact time taken to deal with goals, substitutions, injuries, penalties and sendings-off, as well as implement a multi-ball system.

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden is "on board" with the bid to have more playing time, but believes other improvements can be made.

"We had a Zoom call last week, all the managers with the key stakeholders and I was frustrated with some of the answers that we got," he told BBC Sport.

"I am a trained referee myself and know how difficult it is to make so many decisions and to keep an eye on the time. I think it should be either the fourth official or someone in the stadium that does the time."

Holden also believes it is "ridiculous" to force players who receive treatment to wait longer to re-enter the field of play.

"Not only does he need to leave the pitch through no fault of his own - which is a stupid rule in itself - he now needs to wait 30 seconds on the side of the pitch before coming back on," he added.

"With any rule changes like this, a lot of the time supporters don't become aware of it.

"You'll definitely see in games this weekend where a player is ready to come on and he is stuck with the fourth official at the side of the pitch.

It is clear that he can enter the pitch but for some reason he is not going on because he needs to wait his 30 seconds.

"I don't know who's invented that.

"You'll just get more and more anger from the stands. If a goal goes in at that point there's going to be chaos."

Rules on technical area 'crazy'

QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth (right) will no longer be allowed to stand with assistant coach Richard Dobson at the front of his technical area

Players and managers will also face tougher punishments for poor behaviour as part of a charter introduced by the Football Association. external-link

New measures stated players "must not confront, invade the personal space of, or make physical contact with the match officials".

Should two or more players surround an official "in a confrontational manner" it will result in a yellow card and be reported to the FA.

Bosses and coaches, meanwhile, must adhere to new rules covering the technical area - and will not be permitted to enter the pitch at half-time or full-time to confront officials.

During the match only one person can stand at the front of the technical area and, while a second person can stand, they "must remain very close to the technical area seating".

"As a manager I don't think I've been in my technical area in the last 10 years, never mind stay in it," Ainsworth said.

"It's crazy. And now my assistant manager has to sit down or be near the dugout.

"I'm not sure there are going to be any yellow cards left for me this season and I'm worried about how many fines I'm going to get.

"It's a brilliant game and let's hope it doesn't get spoiled by too many stoppages, too many yellows or too many suspensions."