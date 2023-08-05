Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea have completed the £25m signing of Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 25-year-old moves to Stamford Bridge on a seven-year deal.

Sanchez made 23 league appearances for Brighton last season before losing his starting place to Jason Steele.

"Robert is a good guy and a really good player, but being a coach sometimes means making difficult and painful decisions for the team," Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi said.

"I wish him good luck for the future."

Sanchez will compete with fellow Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea after Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in June.

He becomes Chelsea's fifth summer signing as they prepare for Mauricio Pochettino's first season in charge.

