Newcastle United have agreed to sign right-back Tino Livramento from Southampton in a deal worth £40m with add-ons, reports BBC Radio Solent. external-link

The 20-year-old joined the south-coast club from Chelsea in 2021 for £5m.

Livramento's departure comes after Southampton were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The England Under-21 defender made just two outings last term after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April 2022.

He came on as a substitute in Southampton's final two games of campaign against Brighton and Liverpool.

Livramento played 32 games during the 2021-22 season, 28 of those in the Premier League.

Newcastle have signed Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali and England winger Harvey Barnes this summer as the Tyneside club look to push on from their top-four finish last season.

Eddie Howe's side begin the new Premier League campaign on 12th August when they host Aston Villa.