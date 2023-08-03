Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Mika Bierith spent last season on loan at Eredivisie side RKC Waalwijk

Motherwell have secured Arsenal striker Mika Bierith on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old's impressive goalscoring in Fulham's youth set-up prompted a move to their London rivals in 2021.

Bierith, who has two caps for Denmark Under-21s, is yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal and spent last term on loan at Dutch side RKC Waalwijk, where scored twice in 13 games.

"Mika's an exciting young talent," said Fir Park boss Stuart Kettlewell.

"Anyone looking at his goalscoring history can see why we were interested in him. I feel this loan move is the perfect next step for him to show what he can do."

Bierith, who "can't wait to get started" in Lanarkshire, becomes the fifth fresh face at Fir Park this summer, following Davor Zdravkovski, Pape Souare and fellow strikers Theo Bair and Conor Wilkinson.

Motherwell kick off their Premiership season away to Dundee on Saturday.