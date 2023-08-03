Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Brendan Rodgers kicks off his second reign as Celtic boss at home to Ross County on Saturday

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Ross County Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 5 August Time: 12:30 BST Coverage: Listen to live Sportsound commentary on BBC Sounds and follow live on the BBC Sport website and app

Brendan Rodgers has declared he has "unfinished business" in Scottish football as the Celtic manager aims to replicate last season's treble success.

The 50-year-old, who replaced Ange Postecoglou in June, completed back-to-back domestic clean sweeps during his first spell as boss before leaving for Leicester City.

Celtic start their Premiership defence against Ross County on Saturday, their first competitive game since the return of Rodgers, who is relishing the "pressure and expectation" he faces.

"I sit here with the knowledge of doing [the treble] twice," he said. "So I understand what the pitfalls of success are. In order to have long-term success there are certain elements you need to guard against.

"For a club like Celtic it's always about winning, but winning in the best way you possibly can. That will be the idea again this season, to win three trophies, it's an incredible achievement.

"But it's a new season, new motivation and new desires. The mentality is, rather then defend it, we want to win it."

Celtic lost winger Jota in a big-money move to Saudi Arabia earlier this summer, but the Parkhead club have strengthened their squad by adding five new faces - including midfield duo Odin Thiago Holm and Kwon Hyeok-kyu, defender Maik Nawrocki and forwards Yang Hyun-jun and Marco Tilio.

However, despite the squad being "in a really good position" upon Rodgers' arrival, he believes there are still "clear positions" he would "like to improve on".

"It's the best time to [strengthen], whenever you've had success," he says. "Because success is that moving target. The challenges will be even greater this year, so we have to ensure we have a squad that can match that."

Rodgers also eased concerns that Celtic are suffering from a defensive injury crisis, confirming both Cameron Carter-Vickers and Anthony Ralston could feature on Saturday.

"They probably aren't up to speed as some of the other boys," he added. "But they still look in very good condition, so we will take a look at them on Friday."