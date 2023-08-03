Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Ryan Allsop's 2022-2023 season finished early due to an adductor injury

Cardiff City are set to be without first choice goalkeeper Ryan Allsop for the first three games of the new Championship season.

Allsop came off with a knock in Cardiff's goalless friendly at Wycombe.

The 31-year-old is now likely to miss games against Leeds, Colchester and Queens Park Rangers.

"He got a small injury from our last friendly so he will not be with us. I think 10 days," said Cardiff manager Erol Bulut.

"We have Jak [Alnwick] so he will be good in goal for us and will handle it well".

Meanwhile Bulut could make further squad additions having signed midfielder Josh Bowler on loan from Nottingham Forest, alongside Aaron Ramsey, Yakou Meite, Karlan Grant, Ike Ugbo and Dimitrios Goutas.

"I think the next game, following Leeds, we will have decisions between our coaching staff about one or two more signings," added Bulut.

"We are good enough. We can handle it really well. Six players are new in the team. This will need a few games. I think and hope that, in the end, we will be in the position we want to be.

"His [Bowler] qualities, one-v-one, are really good. He can dribble inside, assist with crosses and shoot.

"He showed also in previous years in the Championship he has very good quality".

Cardiff begin their Championship campaign at newly relegated Leeds on Sunday.

"Their stadium will be full. That is perfect. Football has to be like that, filling the stadiums," added Bulut.

"It will be difficult against Leeds, they are at home, they are strong and have their fans behind them.

"I think we will have a good game on Sunday and I hope we can take point."

When asked if he is prepared for a hostile atmosphere at Elland Road, Bulut said: "I know Fenerbahce against Galatasaray!

"We are prepared."