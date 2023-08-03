Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Caicedo helped Brighton finish sixth in the Premier League last season

Brighton expect that Moises Caicedo will still be at the club when the transfer window closes on 1 September.

The midfielder has been the subject of a series of bids from Chelsea following Arsenal's interest in January.

No club has reached Brighton's valuation so far and they do not expect that situation to change this summer.

Brighton are adamant they do not want to sell Ecuador international Caicedo, 21, and have no need to after Alexis Mac Allister's exit for Liverpool.

Caicedo has been made aware of that stance and Brighton do not believe it will be an issue.

The player asked to leave the Seagulls in January amid interest from Arsenal.

Brighton refused and Caicedo subsequently signed a new contract in March that runs to 2027.

This summer, Chelsea have had offers, believed to be for £70m and £80m, rejected.

Brighton qualified for the Europa League after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.