Marcel Lavinier made one appearance for Tottenham, in a Europa League tie, before his move to Swindon Town

League Two club Forest Green Rovers have signed defender Marcel Lavinier from Swindon for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old full-back made 25 appearances for the Robins last season after joining from Tottenham Hotspur.

"He was definitely our number one target for the position," Rovers head coach David Horseman said.

"He's very attacking, technically strong and a powerful runner. He has the potential to kick on and play a level or two higher at least."

Forest Green have not disclosed the length of Lavinier's contract.

