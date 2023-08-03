Last updated on .From the section Oldham

James Norwood has spent the past four seasons playing in League One with Ipswich and Barnsley

Oldham Athletic have signed Barnsley striker James Norwood for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old scored 11 goals in 42 League One appearances for the Tykes last season.

He has now dropped two divisions to a level he won promotion from before during his time with Tranmere.

Norwood is the Latics' second signing of the day after they added former Carlisle midfielder Brennan Dickenson on a one-year deal.