James Norwood: Oldham Athletic sign Barnsley striker for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Oldham
Oldham Athletic have signed Barnsley striker James Norwood for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.
The 32-year-old scored 11 goals in 42 League One appearances for the Tykes last season.
He has now dropped two divisions to a level he won promotion from before during his time with Tranmere.
Norwood is the Latics' second signing of the day after they added former Carlisle midfielder Brennan Dickenson on a one-year deal.