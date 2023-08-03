Close menu

James Norwood: Oldham Athletic sign Barnsley striker for undisclosed fee

James Norwood in action for Barnsley in pre-season
James Norwood has spent the past four seasons playing in League One with Ipswich and Barnsley

Oldham Athletic have signed Barnsley striker James Norwood for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old scored 11 goals in 42 League One appearances for the Tykes last season.

He has now dropped two divisions to a level he won promotion from before during his time with Tranmere.

Norwood is the Latics' second signing of the day after they added former Carlisle midfielder Brennan Dickenson on a one-year deal.

