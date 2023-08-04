Michael Jacobs: Chesterfield sign former Portsmouth midfielder
Chesterfield have signed former Portsmouth midfielder Michael Jacobs.
The 31-year-old left the League One side at the end of last season after making 39 appearances in 2022-23.
Jacobs, who has also had spells with Northampton, Derby and Wolves, previously worked under Spireites boss Paul Cook at Wigan.
"It's a massive club for the division and I'm here to help get them promoted back to where it belongs," he told the club website.
The National League side have not disclosed the length of deal Jacobs has signed.