Michael Jacobs made 76 league appearances in three seasons with Portsmouth

Chesterfield have signed former Portsmouth midfielder Michael Jacobs.

The 31-year-old left the League One side at the end of last season after making 39 appearances in 2022-23.

Jacobs, who has also had spells with Northampton, Derby and Wolves, previously worked under Spireites boss Paul Cook at Wigan.

"It's a massive club for the division and I'm here to help get them promoted back to where it belongs," he told the club website. external-link

The National League side have not disclosed the length of deal Jacobs has signed.