Connor Taylor helped Bristol Rovers earn promotion to League One in 2021-22 and won their Young Player of the Year award at the end of the season

Bristol Rovers have signed defender Connor Taylor from Stoke City on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old, who was previously on loan at Rovers during the 2021-22 season, made 14 appearances for the Potters in the Championship last season.

"We are delighted to welcome Taylor back," Rovers boss Joey Barton said external-link .

"It's no secret that we've been trying to get him back with us sooner - I'm sure he will be worth the wait."

During his loan spell at Memorial Stadium Taylor was a key member of Rovers' promotion winning side, playing in 47 games - of which he started 41 - and scoring three goals for them in League Two.

"Connor is a top player, a great character and all the boys were happy to see him back," Barton added.

"He is a great addition and will strengthen us further as we start our 2023-24 League One campaign on Saturday away at Portsmouth."

