Connor Taylor: Bristol Rovers sign Stoke defender on three-year-deal
Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers have signed defender Connor Taylor from Stoke City on a three-year deal.
The 21-year-old, who was previously on loan at Rovers during the 2021-22 season, made 14 appearances for the Potters in the Championship last season.
"We are delighted to welcome Taylor back," Rovers boss Joey Barton said.
"It's no secret that we've been trying to get him back with us sooner - I'm sure he will be worth the wait."
During his loan spell at Memorial Stadium Taylor was a key member of Rovers' promotion winning side, playing in 47 games - of which he started 41 - and scoring three goals for them in League Two.
"Connor is a top player, a great character and all the boys were happy to see him back," Barton added.
"He is a great addition and will strengthen us further as we start our 2023-24 League One campaign on Saturday away at Portsmouth."
Find all the latest transfers on our dedicated page.