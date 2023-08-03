Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Kyosuke Tagawa (right) could not prevent Santa Clara being relegated while on loan last season

Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa will bring "some top-quality squad depth" after completing a six-figure move to Hearts from FC Tokyo, says technical director Steven Naismith.

The 24-year-old, who has two caps, arrives on a four-year deal and is the Scottish Premiership club's fourth summer signing.

Tagawa played 79 times and scored 10 goals in the J-League, before spending last term on loan in Portugal with CD Santa Clara, where he scored seven in 42 outings.

"Kyosuke is a talented player and you just need to look at his rise through the ranks of Japan's national set up for proof of that," Naismith added.

"The squad is now beginning to take shape and everyone is looking forward to welcoming Kyosuke and starting the season positively."