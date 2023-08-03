Carlos Borges: Ajax sign teenager from Man City in £17.3m deal
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Ajax have signed Portuguese forward Carlos Borges from Manchester City in a deal worth up to 20m euros (£17.3m).
Last season, the 19-year-old finished top scorer in the Premier League 2 - the top flight of academy football - with 21 goals in 24 matches.
Borges leaves City having never made a senior appearance for the first team, after joining their academy in 2014.
City have agreed a 20% sell-on clause as well as a buy-back option in the deal for the Portugal U19s frontman.
Last month it was rumoured that West Ham were leading the race to sign Borges.