Last updated on .From the section European Football

Borges was voted the PL2 player of the season for 2022-23

Ajax have signed Portuguese forward Carlos Borges from Manchester City in a deal worth up to 20m euros (£17.3m).

Last season, the 19-year-old finished top scorer in the Premier League 2 - the top flight of academy football - with 21 goals in 24 matches.

Borges leaves City having never made a senior appearance for the first team, after joining their academy in 2014.

City have agreed a 20% sell-on clause as well as a buy-back option in the deal for the Portugal U19s frontman.

Last month it was rumoured that West Ham were leading the race to sign Borges.