Europa Conference League: Derry through as 10-man Crusaders lose after extra time
Derry City secured a major financial boost as a 3-3 away draw with KuPS sent them through to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.
A Michael Duffy header gave the Candystripes a 5-4 aggregate win in Finland that guarantees a prize fund of just less than £500,000.
Ten-man Crusaders put up a brave effort in Norway but lost 5-4 on aggregate after extra time.
Linfield, meanwhile, bowed out with a 3-2 loss to Pogon Szczecin in Poland.
More to follow.