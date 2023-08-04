Close menu

Axel Disasi: Chelsea sign France defender on six-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Axel Disasi runs with the ball
Axel Disasi featured 49 times across all competitions for Monaco in 2022-23

France international defender Axel Disasi has joined Chelsea from Monaco on a six-year contract for 45m euros (£38.57m).

Disasi, 25, offers defensive cover at Stamford Bridge after Wesley Fofana sustained a serious knee injury.

He played in all 38 of Monaco's Ligue 1 games last season.

"I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family," Disasi told Chelsea's website.

"I hope to achieve very big things here. To win titles. I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious."

The Blues, meanwhile, have agreed a fee with Brighton for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, while several bids for the Spaniard's team-mate Moises Caicedo have been rejected by the Seagulls.

Disasi has played four times for France, including featuring as a substitute in the 2022 World Cup final defeat against Argentina, and made 129 appearances for Monaco after joining from Stade de Reims in August 2020.

The centre-back becomes Chelsea's sixth signing of the summer following the acquisitions of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo Gabriel and Diego Moreira, as new manager Mauricio Pochettino continues to put his stamp on the squad.

Disasi will compete with fellow central defenders Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, and Levi Colwill - who signed a new deal on 2 August - for a starting berth, while compatriot Benoit Badiashile will miss the start of the Premier League season with a hamstring injury and Fofana is expected to be sidelined for several months after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament.

"I can't wait to feel the energy of the fans," Disasi added.

"The fervour of the fans in the Premier League, the atmosphere, the intensity of the games - it is something that excites me."

More follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

95 comments

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 10:41

    i believe Chelsea are in the race to sign the most players.

  • Comment posted by Wladimir Wladimirowitsch Klitschko, today at 10:39

    You have to feel sorry for Poch, having to remember all these new names in a 328-man squad

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 10:40

      Alex replied:
      Brilliant

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 10:38

    Does that mean Chelsea are in the title race for winning the Premier League since they last won the Premier League many years ago. Or will Chelsea once again finish in mid table.

  • Comment posted by Ambro, today at 10:36

    Has anyone informed him that he is moving from Monaco to Strasbourg? lol

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 10:34

    Top level football is finished and has been for a while now. I've cancelled BT and spending my money on watching local football this season instead.

  • Comment posted by Cheltj, today at 10:33

    Who'd have thought it?

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 10:33

    Pony

    • Reply posted by The Eric Gates Movement, today at 10:36

      The Eric Gates Movement replied:
      and trap.

      Exactly.

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 10:31

    Another day, another signing for Chelsea. See you tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by w1se1, today at 10:30

    We should stop this childish play on exotic names!
    Ok ok ok..I’ve just posted one...promise it will be my last?!!
    In the meantime..
    Try using Maguire?
    😐

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 10:30

    Boehly gambling the future of the club on top 4 this year. I have a feeling it will all end in tears for Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 10:35

      Alex replied:
      Who thought Boehly was a Utilitarian?

      Tears for 500k Chelsea fans creates deep joy for 30 million other football fans.

      Who knew Boehly was a man of the people?

  • Comment posted by S Ender, today at 10:30

    Chelsea mean business.
    Could they be on the up again?

  • Comment posted by larkykid, today at 10:28

    “I’m here to win titles” Sorry son, you ain’t winning no titles.

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 10:34

      Mate replied:
      Sounds like Spurs! Seriously though, whilst City around, Chelsea are winning no leauge titles anytime soon

  • Comment posted by Pluto man, today at 10:28

    Good price. Players with low transfer fees tend to perform very well in Chelsea for example Dave . Welcome Disasi

  • Comment posted by Wingnut, today at 10:28

    Todd’s at the wheel what could go wrong. Footballs Donald Trump.

  • Comment posted by Wise Owl, today at 10:28

    Poch will be fired around November after Chelsea lose a string of games. No one could manage a squad of 'superstars' and attempt to rotate them smoothly - leading to fall outs and an awful atmosphere within the ranks. They'll then seek another replacement which won't work and end up in the same situation as this season. I for one, cannot wait to see them fail.

  • Comment posted by VC, today at 10:28

    The guy they signed yesterday gets to show him round the training facilities. And when they sign another new player tomorrow, it will be Disasi’s turn to show him round. Part of the initiation process at Chelsea

  • Comment posted by Ravis88, today at 10:27

    "I hope to achieve very big things here. To win titles. I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious."

    Really?

    Wow, shocking that isn't it, who would have thought.

  • Comment posted by JMc, today at 10:27

    Not good for Colwill, should have stayed at Brighton where there are decent morals.

    • Reply posted by Gutty, today at 10:40

      Gutty replied:
      You have to wonder whether Levi was aware of this acquisition before he renewed his contract. I think that is 6 centre halves (albeit 2 injured) for a club with no european football.

  • Comment posted by w1se1, today at 10:27

    Can Chel sea a Disasi looming?

