Celtic are braced for bids for Carl Starfelt as interest mounts in the Swedish defender, who has two years left on his contract. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scottish football could be set to see World Cup-style levels of added time in the new season as officials clamp down on time wasting. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Brendan Rodgers expects players to leave Celtic before the transfer window shuts if they "don't fit into what I'm doing". (Daily Record) external-link

Barry Robson expects more incomings at Aberdeen as he prepares for two games a week until Christmas at least. (Press & Journal) external-link

St Johnstone have handed a trial to combative Albanian midfielder Ernaldo Krasniqi following his summer release from English Championship club Huddersfield Town. (The Herald) external-link

Manager Stephen Robinson fears St Mirren are set to miss out on their mystery striker target after he impressed his club on his return from injury. (Daily Record) external-link

Lee Johnson says Hibernian will attempt to bring in a goalkeeper on an emergency loan before their Premiership opener against St Mirren on Sunday after David Marshall and Jojo Wollacott both picked up injuries. (Herald) external-link

Former manager Graeme Souness is "disappointed" at how talks went with Rangers over a potential return to Ibrox. (Big Scottish Football Podcast via Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski put a good word in for Motherwell when Davor Zdravkovski consulted his fellow Macedonian about his new club. (Daily Record) external-link

New Rangers striker Danilo cannot wait to be reunited with the man he was signed to replace at Feyenoord - Cyriel Dessers. (Daily Record) external-link

New Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton's dad Graham regularly makes long trips around the country from Bolton to watch his son - and already has his ticket booked for Arbroath on Saturday. (The Courier) external-link

