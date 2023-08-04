Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Anthony Grant has played for 13 different clubs and made his only Chelsea appearance away at Manchester United in May 2005

Crawley Town have re-signed midfielder Anthony Grant on a short-term deal.

The 36-year-old joined the club in March as a free agent and made 10 appearances as Crawley managed to avoid relegation from League Two.

He stayed at the club after his deal ended in May and has earned a contract after impressing in pre-season.

Grant, who has made more than 600 senior appearances in a 19-year career, worked with Crawley boss Scott Lindsey at Swindon Town.

"Granty was a key player for us at the end of last season," Lindsey told the Crawley website.

"We weren't in a position to offer him a contract at that time, but I wanted to make sure that I invited him back for pre-season.

"He came in and was great for us, and comes with a wealth of experience, so I am delighted to have him back on board with us."

