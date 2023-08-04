Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Mulgrew was part of the side relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season

Former Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew has left Dundee United after two years at Tannadice.

The 37-year-old joined the Tayside club in June 2021 and made 75 appearances, scoring six goals.

Manager Jim Goodwin did not give the centre-back a squad number during pre-season and told him his opportunities would be limited in the Championship.

"We thank Charlie for his efforts in tangerine and wish him the best for the future," said a club statement.

Mulgrew featured 44 times for his country, scoring three times, and his other clubs include Celtic, Aberdeen, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers.