Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Spain manager Jorge Vilda wants his team to be energised by their heavy group-stage loss to Japan when they face last-16 opponents Switzerland.

Tipped among the pre-tournament favourites, Spain started their World Cup campaign with comfortable wins against Costa Rica and Zambia.

However, they finished second in Group C after a humiliating 4-0 loss to 2011 champions Japan.

"These types of defeats leave a deep mark upon us," Vilda said on Friday.

"But they are also necessary in the evolutionary development of the team and process of growth.

"We haven't forgotten about it and we will not forget about it."

Spain will be tested next by Group A winners Switzerland, who are among the three teams - with Japan and Jamaica - yet to concede a goal at the tournament.

"Switzerland have something very valuable, that in three games no-one scored a goal against them. That means that the defence is very solid," Vilda said.

However, the 20th-ranked Swiss only scored twice as they topped their group by holding Norway and New Zealand to goalless draws, and by beating the Philippines 2-0.

Switzerland manager Inka Grings said finding goals has been a priority in training this week before her team play the first knockout game at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday.

"It was something that we analysed intensively, we talked through with the team and [we will look to] also take the offensive players, assertive players, bring them more into the team," Grings said.

"Of course we have to be more assertive in that run towards the goal."

The winners of Saturday's tie will face the Netherlands or South Africa in the last eight on Friday, 11 August.

Key stats