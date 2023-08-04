Jack Taylor began his career with Barnet before moving to Peterborough in 2020

Summer signing Jack Taylor believes Ipswich have the quality to "do a Luton" and challenge for promotion from the Championship this season.

Midfielder Taylor joined the Tractor Boys from Peterborough and is relishing a second crack at the second tier.

He played 34 games in the Championship for Posh in 2021-22 but was hampered by a number of injury niggles.

"It's a pretty tough division but I think teams will fear us as well," the 25-year-old told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"If you make an error, they're going to pounce on it. There's more clinical players and it's obviously a more physical game, but the way we've trained this pre-season, we're more than ready.

"Last year no-one would have said Luton would have gone up so why can't we go and replicate that?"

Peterborough were in the bottom three from November 2021 right through to the end of the campaign two seasons ago, but Taylor does not expect Ipswich - who are away to Sunderland on Sunday - to encounter similar difficulties.

"It was never spoke about at the start as survival, but when it comes to Christmas time and you're struggling a little bit, it becomes (about) survival. I don't think that will be an issue here," he said.

"Obviously you want to pick up the wins nice and early, but it's not the be all and end all because teams are still figuring out styles of play, new players, things like that."

Taylor scored 10 goals in 52 games as Posh reached the League One Play-offs last season before losing to Sheffield Wednesday on penalties.

He hopes to contribute a few goal for Ipswich, but said: "I'm looking to kick on, especially in the defensive side of the game which I need to improve, I think I can go to the next level.

"Staying injury free was a massive boost for me last season so I'm looking to do the same this year."

Taylor has been on the fringes of the Republic of Ireland squad for the past couple of years and he added: "Internationally, I think this will be the next step that will push me into the 11 for Ireland which I've been trying so hard to get into for so long."

Meanwhile, former Ipswich and Colchester United defender Luke Chambers has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 37.

His 791 Football League appearances puts him seventh on the list for the most games played in England.