Micky van de Ven: Tottenham sign Wolfsburg defender for initial £34m
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
Tottenham have signed defender Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg in a deal worth an initial 40m euros (£34m).
The fee for the 22-year-old could rise to a reported 50m euros (£43m) with potential add-ons.
Van de Ven, who captained Netherlands Under-21s in this summer's European Championship, has signed a six-year contract.
He could be named in the Spurs squad for Tuesday's game at Barcelona (19:00 BST), their final pre-season friendly.
He is their fourth summer signing following the arrivals of England midfielder James Maddison, Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and Israel winger Manor Solomon.
Van de Ven played 33 Bundesliga games last season, having joined Wolfsburg from Dutch side Volendam for £3m in 2021.
Predominantly a left-sided centre-back, he made six of his 36 appearances in all competitions last season at left-back.
Spurs travel to Brentford for their opening Premier League game of the season on Sunday.
- Van de Ven a 'Cruyffian' talent and a 'fighter'
- Tottenham reject latest Bayern offer for Kane
- Transfer news: Done deals in August
- Our coverage of Tottenham Hotspur is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Spurs - go straight to all the best content
They can literally build the team around him. Fair play to Spurs whilst the other teams were sleeping.