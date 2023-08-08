Close menu

Micky van de Ven: Tottenham sign Wolfsburg defender for initial £34m

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

New Tottenham signing Micky van de Ven
Micky van de Ven was at Tottenham's 5-1 friendly win over Shakhtar Donetsk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday

Tottenham have signed defender Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg in a deal worth an initial 40m euros (£34m).

The fee for the 22-year-old could rise to a reported 50m euros (£43m) with potential add-ons.

Van de Ven, who captained Netherlands Under-21s in this summer's European Championship, has signed a six-year contract.

He could be named in the Spurs squad for Tuesday's game at Barcelona (19:00 BST), their final pre-season friendly.

He is their fourth summer signing following the arrivals of England midfielder James Maddison, Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and Israel winger Manor Solomon.

Van de Ven played 33 Bundesliga games last season, having joined Wolfsburg from Dutch side Volendam for £3m in 2021.

Predominantly a left-sided centre-back, he made six of his 36 appearances in all competitions last season at left-back.

Spurs travel to Brentford for their opening Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

  • Comment posted by BeTheChange, today at 13:11

    Great signing Spurs don't listen to the BS from opposing fans. A very quick and solid left sided CB with talent and experience years ahead of him. If only Liverpool had needed a pacey left footed CB..... ohhh. Wake up Henry sleepy time is over. FS 😒

  • Comment posted by forceara, today at 13:10

    Why are they signing this Micky. No one heard about him before. Spuds will struggle to finish 5th this season.

  • Comment posted by ALAN, today at 13:09

    At last a player who is needed in that position. Good height too which is needed. Now need to put the newbies and the others together and get them playing the football we want to see. Hang on a minute Harry this could all be right up your alley.

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 13:07

    Pony

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 13:07

    As a Gooner, I am very disappointed that Spurs have got this guy.
    They can literally build the team around him. Fair play to Spurs whilst the other teams were sleeping.

  • Comment posted by Osprey, today at 13:04

    After a signing like this, it'll be a failure if Spurs don't win the league this season.

  • Comment posted by chunderman, today at 13:03

    Recommended by Vertonghen good enough for me!

  • Comment posted by Howezatt, today at 13:00

    Who?

    • Reply posted by Critical thinker, today at 13:04

      Critical thinker replied:
      You can't read?

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 12:59

    Spending the Kane money already

  • Comment posted by Occams Razor, today at 12:57

    Might help us finish 7th, just behind Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 13:08

      Mate replied:
      If you lose Kane, your finish behind Fulham

  • Comment posted by game family, today at 12:57

    Great signing, now sort this Kane business out, then maybe invest in 2 more solid signings.

    • Reply posted by SH, today at 13:04

      SH replied:
      Maguire and McTomminey?

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 12:57

    Who?

    • Reply posted by Summers , today at 13:11

      Summers replied:
      Open your eyes outside of EPL

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 12:55

    167m net spend this summer. looks like Harry is getting his move 👍

  • Comment posted by Critical thinker, today at 12:54

    You can tell how ambitious a club is, from the quality of player(s) they sign.. I rest my case!.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:54

    So it will be Romero and Van de Ven as first choice centre backs. Looking good

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:51

    I think forty million for a defender who could be the real deal is a great bit of business. It is just what they need

  • Comment posted by jude nelson, today at 12:50

    Annoyingly for non-spurs fans, this is a great steal. The guy is insanely quick and can play from the back too. He's also very young and improving...

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:52

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think Liverpool were after him. You have got a good one there

  • Comment posted by Hawking, today at 12:46

    Solid!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:46

    Tottenham needed a centre back and they are still waiting. Pull your finger out Levy

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 12:54

      Cole replied:
      Oh dear, you are a bit miffed... according to you, one minute VDV is one of many Dutch 'top quality centre backs' and now apparently we still need a CB? Make up your mind...

  • Comment posted by themnotme, today at 12:46

    Another great bit of business for Spurs. Saw him play a few times for Wolfsburg last season and he was very impressive defensively & with the ball. A few rash decisions at times and goes to ground a bit too easily but lightning quick & with a lot of scope to improve under Ange. Think they still need another CB as don't want to be depending on the likes Davies or Dier if Romero or VDV get injured!

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 12:48

      Dan replied:
      another case of an EPL club completely missing the boat and signing someone for a ridiculous amount of money. Why was no one in on him in 2021 if he only went for £3M then?!

