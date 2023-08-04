Graham Alexander won 40 caps for Scotland during his playing career

MK Dons boss Graham Alexander is happy about the extra profile League Two will have this season because of Wrexham's Hollywood owners.

Alexander's side start the season against the Welsh club, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham won the National League title last season with 111 points, while the Dons were relegated from League One.

"It's great when you see the money coming into professional football from sources no-one's thought of," he said.

"I've been at a club that's got a high profile [Salford] and the spotlight's on. You have to try and thrive under it because the expectation levels can be very high, but they've [Wrexham] managed that over the past couple of years.

"They've created an excitement about them and the division they play in. Now they're coming into this division.

"The spotlight is good. It's not just Wrexham v MK Dons on Saturday and the people involved in those two clubs, there'll be a worldwide audience," Alexander told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"That's the thing for us as a club, for our players and our supporters travelling there in numbers, to show that we're a competitor, that's what we've got to try and do."

Hollywood actors Rob McElhenny and Ryan Reynolds took over Wrexham in 2021

MK Dons reached the League One play-offs under Liam Manning in 2021-22, but last season was a big disappointment as they won 11 of their 46 games and finished 21st.

Alexander was appointed at the end of May following a spell in Scottish football with Motherwell and has brought in six new players so far this summer.

He remains, however, concerned about the depth in his squad.

"Our potential starting team, 11 or 12 players, we're as competitive as anyone in this division, but after that it's unproven, good young players but we don't know where they are in league terms until we get into it.

"That little edge of competition is vital for any squad. Are we a little bit light on that? I believe so - but that's not to say we've not got good young players that are fighting to be in the team.

"I know where we need to improve. It's not just in one particular department, it's all over the team.

"Our aim is to turn us from we have been into what we need to be. That is my ambition."