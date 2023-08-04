Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Tariq Uwakwe scored one goal in 40 outings for Crewe last season

League Two club Swindon Town have signed former Crewe Alexandra defender Tariq Uwakwe.

The 23-year-old was released this summer after making 48 appearances over the course of a season and a half with the Railwaymen.

Uwakwe, who began his career at Chelsea and has also spent time on loan at Accrington Stanley, is Swindon's sixth signing of the summer.

The Robins have not disclosed the length of his contract.

