Ylber Ramadani spent four years with Danish side Vejle before joining MTK Budapest

Albania midfielder Ylber Ramadani has left Aberdeen to join Serie A side Lecce for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old arrived at Pittodrie last June from Hungarian side MTK Budapest and played a key role as the Dons finished third in the Premiership.

He made 44 appearances, scoring once, as Aberdeen qualified for Europe.

"Despite only being here for a season, Ylber's commitment and desire to do his best for the club was clear for all to see," said Aberdeen boss Barry Robson.

"I've no doubt his experience at Aberdeen, and within the Scottish game, will have made Ylber a better player and prepare him for the challenges which lie ahead in Italy."

