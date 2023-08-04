Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Bannsiders too strong for Ervin's Sky Blues

A Matthew Shevlin double gave Coleraine a 2-1 home win over Ballymena United in the opening match of the new Irish Premiership season.

It meant Jim Ervin's managerial career got off to a losing start despite his side taking an early lead through new Sky Blues captain Colin Coates.

Shevlin equalised 11 minutes later and scored a second-half winner by finishing off a superb passing move.

The hosts were on top after going ahead and hit the post through Jamie Glackin.

There are two more Irish Premiership matches on Saturday, with Glenavon hosting Glentoran and newly-promoted Loughgall travelling to Newry City.

The new campaign got off to a feisty start as there were 13 yellow cards in a full-blooded match at the Coleraine Showgrounds that saw Ervin take charge of a Premiership team for the first time, having previously captained the Sky Blues.

Matthew Shevlin scored in each half for Coleraine

Coates, who moved to Ballymena from Cliftonville during the summer, scored the season's first goal when he lost his marker at the back post to head home a Steven McCullough free-kick.

Coleraine levelled the derby when Glackin played a quick corner to the impressive Conor McKendry, catching the Sky Blues defence off guard, and he played a clever ball to Shevlin who fired a strong strike into the roof of the net.

Their winner arrived in the 61st minute and came at the end of an outstanding passing move that went from defence to attack and from left to right, before McKendry displayed great trickery on the right wing to deliver a low cross that Shevlin - last season's top goalscorer - tapped home.

The Bannsiders were in the ascendancy by that stage and continued to control the rest of the match, with Glackin almost stretching their lead with a curler from 20 yards that struck the outside of the post.

Ryan Waide did threaten for the visitors late on with a powerful strike but it was straight at home goalkeeper Gareth Deane, who saved comfortably to ensure a win for Oran Kearney's men.