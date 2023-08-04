Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Mael de Gevigney was a regular for Nimes in the French third division last season

Barnsley have signed French centre-back Mael de Gevigney from Nimes Olympique for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the Tykes, with the club having an option for an extra year.

He joined Nimes after captaining Versailles to the fourth-tier title in 2019 and played 31 games last season.

A rule change allowing up to four overseas players to sign without passing the points system for visas, has enabled the move.

Barnsley chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said: "The change in transfer regulations around EU players meant we can explore different avenues when looking to strengthen the squad and allowed us to find Maël."

De Gevigney said: "It's a country [England] that I've watched a lot since I was young. I like this kind of football, so when I got this opportunity to come to this country, I was really happy."