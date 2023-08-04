Harry Kane: Bayern Munich want decision from Tottenham on England striker by end of Friday
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
Bayern Munich have told Tottenham they want a decision by the end of Friday over whether they are prepared to sell England captain Harry Kane.
The German champions have reportedly made at least one offer for Kane, who Bild says has already agreed terms.
The deadline is a signal that Bayern are growing frustrated with the current situation, although it is not clear if they would then walk away from any deal if it was not met.
Tottenham have refused to comment.
Kane, 30, is Spurs' all-time top scorer but has one year left on his contract.
- Latest Tottenham news, analysis and fan views
- Get Spurs news notifications
- Listen to the latest The Far Post podcast
There has been no suggestion Kane would be willing to extend his contract, so if Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy opts to keep the England striker it would effectively be ending the club's last chance to cash in on their talisman.
Bayern officials met Levy earlier this week but no agreement was reached.
Tottenham open their Premier League campaign at Brentford on 13 August. Bayern begin their season with a German Super Cup meeting with RB Leipzig a day earlier.
The transfer window does not close until 1 September, but it is felt all sides would prefer a resolution before the new season begins.
- Our coverage of Tottenham Hotspur is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Spurs - go straight to all the best content
Good luck
Exactly why United didn’t even bother getting involved.
Let him go
Get 86m and rebuild now in the transfer window
If you do not
He won’t play to his true potential
Be bad for morale
Leave free in a years time
You rebuild but need to spend 86m plus a Kane replacement
It’s not rocket Science
Is Levy too arrogant or too stupid to accept Bayern’s offer?