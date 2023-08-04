Close menu

Harry Kane: Bayern Munich want decision from Tottenham on England striker by end of Friday

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Tottenham against Chelsea in February
Kane scored 30 goals in 38 Premier League games for Spurs last season.

Bayern Munich have told Tottenham they want a decision by the end of Friday over whether they are prepared to sell England captain Harry Kane.

The German champions have reportedly made at least one offer for Kane, who Bild saysexternal-link has already agreed terms.

The deadline is a signal that Bayern are growing frustrated with the current situation, although it is not clear if they would then walk away from any deal if it was not met.

Tottenham have refused to comment.

Kane, 30, is Spurs' all-time top scorer but has one year left on his contract.

There has been no suggestion Kane would be willing to extend his contract, so if Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy opts to keep the England striker it would effectively be ending the club's last chance to cash in on their talisman.

Bayern officials met Levy earlier this week but no agreement was reached.

Tottenham open their Premier League campaign at Brentford on 13 August. Bayern begin their season with a German Super Cup meeting with RB Leipzig a day earlier.

The transfer window does not close until 1 September, but it is felt all sides would prefer a resolution before the new season begins.

Comments

Join the conversation

312 comments

  • Comment posted by Twobobmate, today at 20:29

    Levy is so greedy I’d love to see Kane run down his contract and leave for nothing.

    • Reply posted by Ange Panky, today at 20:36

      Ange Panky replied:
      Agreed!

  • Comment posted by Neilo, today at 20:28

    Does the Friday deadline mean today or next week??

    • Reply posted by Its NOT Coming Home, today at 20:31

      Its NOT Coming Home replied:
      Today obviously, what an actual ridiculous question to ask

  • Comment posted by God, today at 20:33

    Stay and then leave for free next year. What that plank Levy deserves.

    • Reply posted by 7ames, today at 20:39

      7ames replied:
      God, I somewhat fear challenging your authoritar, however, regardless of what Kane is worth in the market, it is what he is worth to tottenham that matters. £100m is the price. He is the only chance we have of top 4 (slim chance) and to sell him a week before the prem resumes with no obvious plan B for less than we have demanded would be stupid and I think a move on a free next year would be ok.

  • Comment posted by Paul S , today at 20:35

    As a spurs fan , let him go . He wants to leave. Come on Levy don't put us through another season of behind the scenes pain.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 20:50

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      This sure has dragged on all summer. Even if BM offer an acceptable price for Kane and Spurs take it, will they have enough time to find a comparable striker? I don’t think so. They will end up with a pile of money but no one to spend it on.

  • Comment posted by gary78, today at 20:29

    Go Harry, go win some trophies that aren't golden balls, you deserve it.
    Good luck

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 20:52

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Kane sure deserves to go to a club where he has a realistic chance of trophies. Would like leave Spurs without a lead attacker until at least January.

  • Comment posted by Grandad, today at 20:28

    Bayern now know what it’s like to be Levyd.

    Exactly why United didn’t even bother getting involved.

    • Reply posted by pjp, today at 21:01

      pjp replied:
      Apart from not having the money due to failing FFP

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 20:32

    Kane wanting out
    Let him go
    Get 86m and rebuild now in the transfer window
    If you do not
    He won’t play to his true potential
    Be bad for morale
    Leave free in a years time
    You rebuild but need to spend 86m plus a Kane replacement
    It’s not rocket Science
    Is Levy too arrogant or too stupid to accept Bayern’s offer?

    • Reply posted by return of the jock, today at 20:51

      return of the jock replied:
      Is this the rarely seen unused verse of Parklife?

  • Comment posted by the informed one, today at 20:32

    Levy will completely ruin Tottenham as there is no chance of a top 4 finish next year so build for 2024/25 and let Kane go for £86m. I am a Tottenham fan and have been since 1960. But we need to be realistic here if kane has no intention of staying after this season

    • Reply posted by kegworth fox, today at 20:37

      kegworth fox replied:
      Levy will completely ruin Tottenham
      I HOPE SO

  • Comment posted by Away days FC, today at 20:30

    Free Harry kane

    • Reply posted by Its NOT Coming Home, today at 20:32

      Its NOT Coming Home replied:
      12 months too early for this

  • Comment posted by JS72, today at 20:39

    Levy is a small time operator who lucked out on having Kane at Spurs, he knows full well that once Kane is gone so is his seat at the big boys table - after that he’s back to being just another irrelevant in World football.

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 21:00

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      The Spurs decline is already in full swing, once Kane leaves it will truly accelerate. Don't see Spurs amongst the top six much longer.

  • Comment posted by kissred77, today at 20:30

    Welcome to the famous Levi merry go round bayern munich. Waste of time...Kane will be stuck at spurs end of.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 20:53

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Only for one more season, just one more...

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 20:32

    Levy has the self styled reputation as a tough negotiator, bur a lot of his dealing have been really bad, eg stadium costs trebling, hiring and firing of Nuno in 6 games, large fines incurred for joining the European Super League.

    • Reply posted by Paul Carter, today at 20:38

      Paul Carter replied:
      Great work by Levy losing the club 80+ million because Harry will be gone next year at the end of his contract.

  • Comment posted by Tony ratcliffe, today at 20:41

    For crying out loud let the lad go. He owes u nothing but you owe new manager time and resources

  • Comment posted by Gruntfuttock, today at 20:36

    Less than four hours left then..

    • Reply posted by User0546859077, today at 20:38

      User0546859077 replied:
      The "end" of Friday is not four hours!!!!!
      More like 28 hours.

  • Comment posted by MC, today at 20:31

    In some ways, would love Levy to watch Kane stay and walk away for free!! Even a contract extension is the wrong move. Kane is getting older and loses value with every passing year unless Levy thinks Saudi Arabia will be his salvation in two years' time.

    • Reply posted by SCJ, today at 20:37

      SCJ replied:
      Love to see in a year's time, Levy watching Kane on a podium with a medal round his neck helping to lift a trophy - something he ain't gonna do anytime soon at Spurs

  • Comment posted by daveyh, today at 20:37

    Would love to see Kane play for a quality team to see how good he really is. Always been impressed by his movement watching him live. From a Villa fan

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 20:45

    Harry needs to leave Spurs if he wants to win anything

    • Reply posted by Gerry Dove, today at 21:05

      Gerry Dove replied:
      He can go, but winning with Bayern without great opposition must leave a bitter taste in his mouth. When he picks up a trophy .

  • Comment posted by Flowen, today at 20:27

    I think it would be a good move for him.. he’s had a great career at spurs but surely it’s time for him to move on now.

  • Comment posted by Rayster north East, today at 20:40

    Go Kane go.

  • Comment posted by Burakami, today at 20:38

    Once in a lifetime player for Spurs. Irreplaceable. Shame if he goes without the proper send off.

