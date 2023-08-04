Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Dylan Kadji came through Bristol City's academy to make his first-team debut last season

Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder Dylan Kadji on a season-long loan from Bristol City.

The 19-year-old Robins academy product scored on his debut for the club last August in the Carabao Cup.

Kadji went on to make four first-team appearances for the club last season, with two of them coming from the bench in the Championship.

He joined Swindon on loan in January and played 13 times for the Robins in League Two.

