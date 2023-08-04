Last updated on .From the section Swindon

The Robins have signed seven players this summer after finishing 10th in League Two last season

League Two Swindon Town have signed Burnley defender Benn Ward on a season-long loan, subject to EFL approval.

The 19-year-old started his career at Brighton, before joining Isthmian League side Hastings United at 16.

Ward moved to Burnley in January 2021, where he signed his first professional contract the following year.

He is Town's seventh signing of the season, joining Murphy Mahoney, Dan Kemp, Liam Kinsella, Jake Young, Udoka Godwin-Malife and Tariq Uwakwe.

Although regarded as a centre-back, Benn can also play left-back and in midfield, which adds to his versatility.