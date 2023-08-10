Close menu

Harry Kane transfer news: Bayern Munich agree deal in principle with Tottenham for striker

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Bayern Munich and Tottenham have agreed a deal in principle for England captain Harry Kane worth more than 100m euros (£86.4m).

Kane, 30, has one year left on his contract with Spurs and must now make a decision about whether or not to leave.

The forward is Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

Kane was linked with Manchester United earlier this summer before Bayern made him their main target.

The striker's future in London has been uncertain for several seasons while a number of Bayern bids were rejected earlier this summer.

Most recently, Spurs turned down an offer on Monday and the Bundesliga champions suggested on that occasion an unsuccessful bid would force them to move on to other targets.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has repelled interest in Kane numerous times over the years, including in 2021 when Premier League champions Manchester City tried to sign the striker.

It was also unclear whether Levy would have been willing to sell Kane to another Premier League team, suggesting earlier this year he would not do business with either of the Manchester clubs.

But with Kane unwilling to sign a new deal with Spurs, it seems Levy has decided selling now is the best option for the club rather than losing him for free next year.

Kane, who came through Spurs' academy, has played for the club during pre-season while negotiations with Bayern took place, with his last appearance coming against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou had promised to sell Kane his "vision" for the club following his appointment this summer, saying he wanted the striker to stay in north London.

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times - in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 - since making his debut for the club in 2012.

With 213 goals from 320 Premier League games, Kane needs just 48 more to break Alan Shearer's scoring record.

Yet England's all-time leading scorer - with 58 international goals - has never won a major trophy with club or country.

Bayern, on the other hand, are regular silverware winners in Germany.

Thomas Tuchel's side claimed their 33rd Bundesliga title last season - an 11th in a row - and have won the Champions League six times and German Cup on 20 occasions.

  • Comment posted by grantp4, today at 11:47

    Finally.......we don't have to read about this saga anymore.

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 11:51

      ajackson replied:
      Alan Shearer can keep his title for highest goals since they rebranded the First Division to the Premier League

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 11:51

    If he doesn't go he has to sign a new contract, no way Levy will be happy losing 100 million. But, if he does sign a new contract he'll probably have to stay at Spurs the rest of his career. Kane should do whatever makes him and his family happy, screw the people criticizing him.

    • Reply posted by George Williams, today at 11:56

      George Williams replied:
      Kane will say no, so the shenanigans will continue

  • Comment posted by Johnny99, today at 11:46

    Alan Shearer will be over the moon

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 11:49

      Jim replied:
      Shearer should know better than most what happens when you stay loyal to your boyhood club who can't win anything

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 11:49

    Be funny if after all this he stays

    • Reply posted by Chris17, today at 11:54

      Chris17 replied:
      It would be strange, given how these things work. The player’s representatives have been constantly in the loop throughout the negotiations, if he wasn’t keen it almost certainly wouldn’t have dragged on like this.

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 11:51

    Please God just let it be over.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 11:53

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Until you see Kane in a Bayern shirt, it will never be over for the beloved BEEB.

  • Comment posted by Athils Thorgisl, today at 11:48

    He's escaped Levy, I wonder how long it is going to take Kane to adjust to the outside world. 😁

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 12:06

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      ALL SMOKE!!!!
      Harry ain't going nowhere. He's Spurs thru and thru. He'll be lifting some serious trophies with the MIGHTY SPURS this season. That'll be pure karma!!!!
      💪👊💥🏆🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by Cossy, today at 11:46

    Good luck Harry and thanks for the service and memories. Who could resent you anything other than the very best of luck in the future for you and your family.

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 11:56

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Why would he waste his time moving to the Mickey Mouse German league when he could earn more than double moving to the Saudi Pro League? Especially after seeing how they treated Mane.

      I cannot see this happening...

  • Comment posted by Ads, today at 11:49

    It's genuinely interesting to see what happens here. This will show a real perspective of Kane's priorities - does he want an almost guaranteed chance to win some silverware, or does he want to stay with a club he loves and break the premier league record, with a much smaller chance of silverware through a cup competition. I've never quite known where his priorities lay!

    • Reply posted by Hudson , today at 11:50

      Hudson replied:
      If he didn't want to go the deal wouldn't have been agreed.

  • Comment posted by Ayup Amir, today at 11:49

    He should have moved years ago.... Spurs are just stagnant whilst Levy is at the helm with too much emphasis on 'other' projects in and around the ground

    • Reply posted by 1882 Loyal Spurs, today at 12:05

      1882 Loyal Spurs replied:
      Levy to blame as always

  • Comment posted by PixelJared, today at 11:48

    Lousy timing for Ange.

    This club is a clown car on fire!

    • Reply posted by Retro Dave, today at 12:04

      Retro Dave replied:
      But still can't compete with man U.

  • Comment posted by Author Visionary Dreamweaver plus Commenter, today at 11:47

    "Kane rejects Bayern Munich in pursuit of Audi Cup 2024"

    • Reply posted by Retro Dave, today at 12:06

      Retro Dave replied:
      Harder to get than the charity shield.

  • Comment posted by Jiminy_Glick, today at 11:49

    Last year of contract, wrong side of 30… admittedly levy is getting a good deal.

    • Reply posted by Frankenfurter, today at 12:09

      Frankenfurter replied:
      It's also the only chance Bayern have of getting him, and they know it hence why it's dragged on for so long.

  • Comment posted by Hambone, today at 11:52

    TaTa, now Levy will waste the proceeds on a donkey.

    • Reply posted by Watery Fowls, today at 11:54

      Watery Fowls replied:
      Too late,Maguire has gone.

  • Comment posted by Joe90, today at 11:50

    Finally! I've been so excited about this possibility. England's top striker playing for a huge club like Bayern Munich in the Champions League. I think Kane can be even better for them than Lewandowski. Buzzing for this!

    • Reply posted by BlobM, today at 11:58

      BlobM replied:
      Yes one can only wish him good luck.

  • Comment posted by Killer, today at 11:47

    Good luck Harry, you might win a trophy at last

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 12:18

      cb replied:
      Indeed good luck, but the German league, understand Real Madrid, City or even Barca... is there going to be many who say, oh Harry won the German league...? Bellingham, Haaland both left the german league for bigger clubs over bayern??? Only time will tell.
      'Prinicple' bit like exchanging on a house... 50/50.
      GLA

  • Comment posted by J4009, today at 11:47

    About time honestly

    • Reply posted by fm2023, today at 12:02

      fm2023 replied:
      Sickeningly boring

  • Comment posted by tim jones, today at 11:47

    Will give him a chance to win something at last - which he deserves

    • Reply posted by GreenArmy, today at 12:00

      GreenArmy replied:
      He's already won the FA cup!!

      The f*** all cup that is...

  • Comment posted by iusedtobeKewell, today at 11:48

    I hope he goes nowhere this year after all this messing about by Levy and he leaves for free next year instead.

  • Comment posted by NC, today at 11:50

    This is such a bore fest!

  • Comment posted by MrNeil, today at 11:49

    May have something else to read about now.

    • Reply posted by fm2023, today at 12:02

      fm2023 replied:
      Don't hold out

