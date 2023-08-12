Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City15:00LeedsLeeds United
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th August 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Watford11004043
2Stoke11004133
3Plymouth11003123
4Ipswich11002113
5Southampton11002113
6Blackburn11002113
7Leicester11002113
8Norwich11002113
9Millwall11001013
10Cardiff10102201
11Leeds10102201
12Birmingham10101101
13Preston10101101
14Bristol City10101101
15Swansea10101101
16Coventry100112-10
17Hull100112-10
18West Brom100112-10
19Sheff Wed100112-10
20Sunderland100112-10
21Middlesbrough100101-10
22Huddersfield100113-20
23Rotherham100114-30
24QPR100104-40
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport