Rangers v Livingston

RangersRangers15:00LivingstonLivingston
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Hearts
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|St Mirren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Kilmarnock
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Dundee
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Motherwell
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Aberdeen
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Livingston
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Hibernian
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|10
|Rangers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|11
|Ross County
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|12
|St Johnstone
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
