TEAM NEWS

Injury-hit Sheffield United may be forced to call upon new arrivals Auston Trusty, Benie Traore and Vinicius Souza - the latter only joined on Thursday.

Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster and John Fleck are among those injured, while Oli McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison are unlikely to recover from respective ankle and groin issues in time to play.

Crystal Palace will hand ex-Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma his debut.

Michael Olise, Will Hughes and new signing Matheus Franca are injured.

Manager Roy Hodgson has said unsettled goalkeeper Vicente Guaita refused to play during pre-season. Sam Johnstone is instead likely to start.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United have lost just one of their past five home league games with Crystal Palace, although it was a 2-0 defeat in their last encounter in May 2021.

Palace are seeking three successive league wins over the Blades for the first time since doing so between 1992 and 1995.

The winning team has keep a clean sheet in all six of the Premier League meetings.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United won 28 league matches last term (D7, L11), their second best campaign in terms of league wins since they amassed 30 victories in League One in 2016-17.

Paul Heckingbottom's side conceded nine set-piece goals in the Championship last season, excluding penalties - only Coventry City shipped fewer last term with seven.

The Blades have registered an opening-day victory just once in the past nine seasons, losing their previous three.

It took United until January to win a game in their last top-flight campaign and their run of 17 winless matches from the start of the season is a Premier League record.

Crystal Palace