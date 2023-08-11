Everton defender James Tarkowski has been passed fit after recovering from a minor issue.

Dele Alli, Seamus Coleman and Dwight McNeil are all injured, while this game may come too soon for Youssef Chermiti, 19, who only joined the club on Friday.

Fulham's Joao Palhinha has been ruled out with a shoulder issue.

Andreas Pereira and Tom Cairney face fitness tests, but Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian are available despite both being targeted by Saudi Arabian clubs.

Summer signings Calvin Bassey and Raul Jimenez await their debuts.

Go straight to the best Everton content

Head-to-head

The Cottagers are also aiming to win consecutive league matches against the Toffees for the first time since August 2005.

They could equal their longest top-flight away winning streak against an opponent of three, set versus West Bromwich Albion between 1952 to 1960.

Fulham failed to win their first 27 league games away to Everton (D4, L23) but have won their past two matches at Goodison Park.

Everton

The Toffees have drawn their opening game of a Premier League season more often than any other side, with 12 of their 31 matches ending level.

Everton lost 10 top-flight home fixtures last term - only Southampton, with 12 defeats, had a worse record.

The only time they scored multiple goals in their 19 league home matches in 2022-23 was a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace in October.

The Toffees have won five of their 18 league games under Sean Dyche.

Everton's tally of 36 points last season was their lowest in a Premier League season.

Fulham

The Cottagers' tally of 15 league wins in 2022-23 was their second highest in a top-flight season, bettered only by their haul of 17 in 1959-60.

Fulham won seven top-flight away fixtures last term, a new club record.

Their total of 54 goals is the most they have scored in a Premier League campaign, and their highest in a top-flight season since 1967-68.

They kept three consecutive clean sheets in the league at the start of February, but conceded at least once in 13 of their final 14 matches at the end of the season.

They won nine of their 10 league games in 2022-23 against the teams that finished in the bottom five of the table, only dropping points in a 0-0 home draw versus Everton in October.