Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Venue: Meadow Park

Boreham Wood v FC Halifax Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Southend11004043
2Aldershot11005233
3Halifax11002023
4Chesterfield11004313
5Barnet11003213
6Wealdstone11002113
7Ebbsfleet11001013
8Fylde10102201
9Boreham Wood10102201
10Gateshead10102201
11Maidenhead United10102201
12Altrincham10101101
13Dag & Red10101101
14Eastleigh10101101
15Solihull Moors10101101
16Kidderminster10100001
17Woking10100001
18Dorking100134-10
19Hartlepool100123-10
20York100112-10
21Rochdale100101-10
22Bromley100102-20
23Oxford City100125-30
24Oldham100104-40
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC