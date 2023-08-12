Alloa Athletic v Stirling Albion

AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00StirlingStirling Albion
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Kelty Hearts
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Alloa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Hamilton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Stirling
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|Queen of Sth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|0
|7
|Cove Rangers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|8
|Edinburgh City
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|9
|Montrose
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|10
|Annan Athletic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0