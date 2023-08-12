Stranraer v East Fife

StranraerStranraer15:00East FifeEast Fife
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Peterhead
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Stranraer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Clyde
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Dumbarton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|The Spartans
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Forfar
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Stenhousemuir
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Elgin
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|10
|East Fife
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0