Nathaniel MG Cup: Caernarfon and Penybont knocked out on penalties
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Cymru Premier sides Caernarfon Town and Penybont have both been knocked out of the Nathaniel MG Cup on penalties by second tier clubs.
Caernarfon were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Porthmadog, who came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw in normal time thanks to Morgan Owen's late goal .
Afan Lido beat Penybont 5-4 on penalties after it finished 1-1 in normal time.
Holders Bala Town overcame second tier opponents, winning 4-0 at Ruthin Town.
Pontypridd United secured their place in the second round with a 4-1 win at Llanelli.
Also on Friday evening, Prestatyn Town beat fellow Cymru North side Flint Town United 4-1 on penalties while Briton Ferry Llansawel were 3-1 winners over Llantwit Major and