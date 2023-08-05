Last updated on .From the section Irish

Danielle Maxwell was one of two Cliftonville players to net a hat-trick against Derry City

Four players scored hat-tricks as Friday's five Women's Premiership game produced goals aplenty.

Second-placed Cliftonville duo Danielle Maxwell and Marissa Callaghan both scored three as their side comfortably saw off Derry City Women 8-1.

The Reds sit six points behind leaders Glentoran Women, for whom Joely Andrews grabbed a treble in a 5-0 victory over Mid Ulster Ladies.

Larne's Erin Montgomery netted three in her side's 3-2 win over Lisburn Ladies.

Montgomery was making her debut for Donald Malomo-Paris' side.

Elsewhere, Crusaders Strikers moved above Linfield Ladies into fourth place in the table with a 2-0 win over the Blues and third-placed Sion Swifts kept up their title challenge by beating Ballymena United Women 4-0.

Darcie McNeill was on target twice for Linfield, scoring a goal in each half.

Louise McDaniel and Katie Markey were Cliftonville's other scorers, with Abby Alexander netting a consolation for Derry City.

Strikes from Megan Neill and Kerry Beattie set Glentoran on their way to a convincing triumph, followed by that ha-trick from Andrews within the space of a quarter of an hour late in the game.

Morgan Shannon and Stacey Murdough got their names on the scoresheet for Lisburn Ladies at the Bluebell Stadium, but Montgomery's three goals, including a spectacular winner, carried the day for Larne.

It was a good night for Sion Swifts Ladies as they hit four goals without reply past Ballymena United Women at the Melvin Sports Complex.

Goals from Chelsea Sheerin and Chloe McGlade inside the opening 20 minutes fired the Swifts into a strong position, with Caoirse Doherty and Naomi McLaughlin wrapping the scoring up in the latter part of the second half.