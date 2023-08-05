Close menu

Ashley Phillips: Tottenham sign England Under-19 defender from Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Ashley Phillips
Phillips made 14 appearances for Blackburn in all competitions last season

Tottenham Hotspur have signed England Under-19 centre-back Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers.

The 18-year-old, who made eight appearances for Rovers in the Championship last season, has signed a five-year deal with Spurs.

Phillips joined Blackburn as a 12-year-old in 2017 and progressed through the club's academy before making his first-team debut in August 2022.

He is Tottenham's sixth summer signing under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

They have also recruited England midfielder James Maddisonexternal-link for £40m from Leicester City and Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A side Empoli, while Israel winger Manor Solomon joined on a free transfer after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk.

Loan deals for Sweden forward Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus and Spain full-back Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon have also been made permanent.

"I've matured so much at a young age and it really means a lot," said Phillips as he thanked Blackburn for developing his talent.

"Blackburn Rovers will always have a place in my heart and I wish the club all the best going forward."

Phillips has been a regular in England's youth set-up since he switched his allegiance from Wales in 2021 and he captained England Under-18s against Norway in June.

Tottenham's 2023-24 Premier League campaign begins away at Brentford on Saturday, 13 August.

Full list of the summer's transfers in our dedicated page.

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport