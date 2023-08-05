Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Arthur Gnahoua made 58 appearances across two seasons in League One with Morecambe

Grimsby Town have signed former Morecambe forward Arthur Gnahoua on a one-year deal after a successful trial.

The 31-year-old was released by the Shrimps at the end of last season after two seasons with the Lancashire side.

He previously worked with Mariners boss Paul Hurst during a spell at Shrewsbury.

"I know how the gaffer works so I'm happy to be here and I'm looking forward to working with him," he told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.