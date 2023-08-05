Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Adam Campbell was part of the Gateshead side beaten by FC Halifax Town in the FA Trophy final at Wembley in May

League Two club Crawley Town have signed striker Adam Campbell from Gateshead for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old, who scored 13 goals in 43 National League appearances last season, has signed a one-year contract with the Reds.

Campbell began his career in the youth ranks at Newcastle United and made five substitute appearances before joining Notts County in 2015.

He has also had permanent spells with Morecambe and Darlington.

Campbell becomes Crawley's 13th signing of the summer transfer window.

The West Sussex club begin the new season at home against Bradford City on Saturday (15:00 BST).

