Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Goalkeeper Devis Vasquez, 25, joined Italian side AC Milan in January

Sheffield Wednesday have signed AC Milan goalkeeper Devis Vasquez on loan for the season.

The 25-year-old joined the Italian side from Guarani in his home country of Colombia in January but is yet to make a Serie A appearance.

Owls manager Xisco Munoz said after last night's 2-1 home defeat by Southampton that the club had been close to signing the goalkeeper.

He described Vasquez as "a very good keeper".

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.