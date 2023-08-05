Last updated on .From the section Irish

A 98th-minute Jay Donnelly goal gave Glentoran manager Warren Feeney a dramatic winning start in the Irish Premiership as they beat Glenavon 1-0.

Seven minutes of injury-time had been added on at Mourneview Park before Donnelly's last-gasp winner.

Newly-promoted Loughgall got their top-flight campaign off to a stunning start with a 3-0 away win over Newry City.

Two Caolan Loughran goals either side of a Nathaniel Ferris penalty won it for The Villagers.

Newry had Thomas Lockhart sent off in the closing stages for a late stamp on Ally Teggart, who had slid in on Lockhart with a heavy tackle.

The new Irish Premiership campaign kicked off on Friday night as Coleraine came from behind to beat derby rivals Balymena United 2-1 thanks to two goals from Matthew Shevlin.

With his side having suffered a disappointing shootout defeat by Gzira United of Malta in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, Feeney made his Premiership debut in the Glens dugout in front of a large travelling support at Mourneview Park.

The east Belfast outfit enjoyed the majority of possession throughout most of the match but Glenavon looked solid and appeared to be on the verge of earning a point until Donnelly scored with almost the last kick of the game.

Glens sub Shay McCartan reacted quickest to a drop ball on the edge of the box and got to the bye-line before flashing the ball across the face of goal, with Donnelly on hand to tap in from close range.

They came close to opening the scoring on 65 minutes when substitute Junior was played in down the left by Niall McGinn, but his low right-footed shot struck the post with goalkeeper Ryan Brown beaten.

They created their best chance on 14 minutes when Rhys Marshall was played in down the right wing, but his effort was straight at keeper Brown who came off his line well to push the ball away to Cameron Palmer, who had his rebound blocked.

McGinn then had an effort cleared off the line by Glenavon captain Daniel Wallace before the hosts began to edge themselves into the game, with Aaron Prendergast's powerful strike from the edge of the box in the 52nd minute testing Aaron McCarey.

The were fewer chances in the second half, apart from that Junior effort, before the late, late drama of Donnelly's goal.

Loughran hits double as Loughgall start with win

At the Newry Showgrounds, last season's Championship winners Loughgall made a winning start to life back in the Premiership with a 3-0 away victory.

With manager Dean Smith missing due to family reasons, and brother Andy leading the team, The Villagers took the lead when Loughran steered Jamie Rea's looping corner from the left-hand side past Steven Maguire.

They were awarded a penalty on 23 minutes after Darren King made a sliding tackle on Rea, with Ferris making no mistake as he fired into the middle of the net to double the newcomers' lead.

Loughran got his second of the afternoon three minutes later when Newry failed to clear Alberto Balde's corner with Tiernan Kelly playing a clever ball to Pablo Andrade on the edge of the box. His resulting pass fell to the 28-year-old whose strike found the bottom left-hand corner.

Newry's Lockhart received a red card in additional time for a kick-out on Teggart to disappoint the home fans further.