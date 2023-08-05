Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Olivier Ntcham joined Swansea in 2021 after being released by Celtic

Olivier Ntcham is set to leave Swansea City for Turkish side Samsunspor after telling Michael Duff he did not want to play in their draw with Birmingham.

Ntcham, 27, had been due to start for Swansea on the opening day of the new Championship season.

But the Cameroon international contacted head coach Duff on the eve of Birmingham's visit to Wales to say he did not want to be involved.

Swansea are understood to have agreed a fee with Samsunspor for Ntcham.

"Olivier was in the team yesterday morning," Swansea head coach Duff said after the Birmingham draw.

"He was in the team all week. I got a phone call last night saying he didn't want to play.

"The players didn't know until this afternoon. We obviously couldn't play him and it's an opportunity for somebody else.

"It's disappointing but that's football. When a player tells you he doesn't want to play in a game, you park it up and try to find a solution."

Former Genoa, Celtic and Marseille attacking midfielder Ntcham, one of Swansea's highest earners, has scored 12 goals in 82 Swansea appearances since joining on a free transfer in 2021.

He has a year to run on his contract at the Welsh club, where he has produced moments of brilliance but lacked consistency at times.

Ntcham is now set for a move to the Turkish Super Lig, with a deal thought to have been agreed between the clubs on Friday night.

"There are obviously things going on in the background," Duff added.

"I am not privy to a lot of it. I think he's got a move, or he wants a move.

"He is not the first player to do it. I imagine he is trying to look after himself."

A debut goal from summer signing Jerry Yates saw Swansea come from 1-0 down to claim a point in Duff's first competitive game as head coach.

Another new recruit, Josh Key, impressed as a makeshift left-wing back, but a replacement for Ryan Manning remains on Swansea's wanted list.

"We'll have to try and come up with something," Duff said.

"It's a problem that we need to solve."