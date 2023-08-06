Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

New Pompey signing Kusini Yengi (right) scores the equaliser in injury time to earn the Blues a point on opening day

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho said they "didn't execute well enough" in their 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers.

Pompey scored an injury-time equaliser at Fratton Park to salvage a point on the opening day of the 2023-24 League One season.

"We gave the ball away too much," Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent after the game.

"We need to get a lot more (shots) on target and take advantage in the crossing areas that we get into.

"Ironically the goal came from the best cross we had all day."

New Pompey signing Kusini Yengi from Australia scored the equaliser with a header from Joe Rafferty's cross in the 92nd minute.

Mousinho said he changed the team's shape in the second half after midfielder Tom Lowry picked up an injury and was replaced by forward Christan Saydee.

"Tom is ok it's just a bit of swelling around the knee," Mousinho added.

"In the first half we were getting the ball into the box well but we weren't getting enough bodies in there.

"We thought it was important to get someone closer to Colby [Bishop] because we were hitting him with those longer diagonal balls and he was knocking them down, but he didn't have anything around him so we thought a shape change would help.

"I think if we had executed the game plan in the first half we would have been just fine, but Tom's injury gave us the opportunity to change that.

"Christian was my man of the match and I think the change made a difference."

Portsmouth travel to Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday night in the first round of the EFL Cup before resuming their league campaign on 12 August against promoted Leyton Orient.

Mousinho said he was happy enough with his side's start to the new campaign, but they have some creases to iron out.

"I have no huge concerns before Tuesday, we just have some stuff we need to tidy up, because we didn't execute well enough," he added.

"We are going to have to look back, make sure we reflect and are better in a lot of areas because then we will be able to get all three points.

"I think there are mixed emotions in the dressing room, some elation with the fact that we didn't lose, but also maybe some disappointment over our missed chances and the way that we played in the first half was a bit sloppy.

"It was a shame we couldn't get the winner but if you had offered me the point just 90 seconds from the end I would have taken it."