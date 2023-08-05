Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Steve Jenkins made his senior Wales debut against Germany in 1995

Former Wales defender Steve Jenkins has been appointed the new manager of Barry Town United.

The 51-year-old won 16 caps for Wales and played for clubs including Swansea City, Huddersfield Town and Newport County.

Jenkins succeeds Lee Kendall, who stepped down as manager of the newly promoted Cymru Premier club in July.

He has previously managed Merthyr and been an assistant at Hereford and Barnet.

"We're delighted to have appointed Steve and feel he is the perfect fit for our club," Barry's director of football operations Jonny Barrett said.

"He brings great experience both in management, coaching and player development and it has been evident in all our conversations that our values and vision align."

Kendall has since been appointed goalkeeper coach with fellow Cymru Premier side Pontypridd United.